Welcome to the Institute for Sport Coaching

The Institute for Sport Coaching is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and delivering the educational experiences and leadership tools critical to the advancement and continual improvement of American sport coaches.

Currently based in Acton, Massachusetts, the Institute’s mission is to be the 21st century center of excellence for sport coaching education. The Institute will enable American sport coaches to be truly successful in their coaching careers.

Smart Teams Play Safe–Upcoming Conference

STILL TIME TO REGISTER! SmartTeams Play Safe™: Protecting the Health & Safety of the Whole Child In Youth Sports By Implementing Best Practices Monday September 15, 2014 Joseph B. Martin Conference Center Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.   Cost: $45.00 (includes lunch and reception) There are still seats and sponsorship …

Respect for Sport Coaches on ESPN?

The other day, I was watching ESPN while I was working out. One of the segments I watched first was about Johnny Manziel aka “Johnny Football” and his chances at becoming the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback. Shannon Sharp, one of the commenters during this segment, commented (paraphrased as I did not stop running to write …

Life Lessons for Coaches — We Too Can Learn Them!

Thanks to our guest blogger Helen Williams for this article. Athletics is a great teaching tool; for coaches as well as their players. Sometimes we coaches forget that it’s as important for us to learn from our experiences as it is to help our players grow. I learned several things as a head coach that …

OODA Loop–Tool for Teaching Decision Making in Sport

For years I have been a big fan and practitioner of the OODA Loop. The OODA Loop was developed in the late 1960s by US Air Force Colonel John Boyd to help train fighter pilots during the Vietnam War. But know I want to talk about it in the context of sport and how it …

The Coach Becomes the Athlete–Role Reversal!

Thanks for Helen Williams for this blog. About three years ago, I decided to learn how to swim. As a child, I did not have access to a pool and was somewhat fearful of the water. I had taken lessons before but never followed through. Like most people, as I get older my body does …

New Goal Setting Ideas

I came across a great new idea regarding goal setting for athletes while reading Lynn Kidman and Stephanie Hanrahan’s book “The Coaching Process; A Practical Guide to Becoming an Effective Sports Coach 3rd Ed” this week. They have some great ideas about learning objectives which I think can be tied into goal setting so bear …

Summer 2014 Reading Recommendations

Finally getting back to blogging about the latest coaching resources of value to coaches. In my defense, there were three whole books for me to read! But seriously, the following are the three I recommend you should check out: Coaching Excellence — Frank Pyke, Editor Running Science — Owen Anderson Biochemical Monitoring of Sport Training …

